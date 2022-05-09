Riverina landowner snaps up Nimbo Fork

news, local-news,

A large boutique lodge near Tumut has been sold. Nimbo Fork Lodge, which sought official expressions of interest in February, is understood to have sold for around $7 million. HTL Property's managing director and listing agent Andrew Jolliffe was unable to confirm the sale price but said it was consistent with the market guidance. The lodge, built by fly fishing enthusiast and former Citibank executive Chris Fehon, first opened in 2007. It last changed hands in 2018, purchased by Josh and Sophie Walsh of White Top Venues in Wagga and business partners Alex and Tom Heggaton for $3,199,900. Since then the vendors made substantial upgrades to the food and beverage facilities, as well as refurbishing all the cabins. The lodge was most recently purchased by local agricultural land holder Brendon Stoney. "We've thoroughly enjoyed our time with this unique property and popular accommodation and hospitality business, and are simply thrilled that someone with the same passion for the area, in the form of Brendon and his family, have now taken the reins," Mr Walsh said. The property was on the market with HTL Property via a campaign by Mr Jolliffe, Andrew Jackson and Nic Simarro. "Properties as unique and well presented as Nimbo, particularly when considering the photogenically natural beauty of the location, are very high on the list of objectives for a growing class of experience-seeking traveller," Mr Jolliffe said. "The widespread interest in this and other similar unique lodge style assets we are currently managing the sale process for, is invariably widespread and always robust. "Such is the confluence of rarity and quality." Mr Jolliffe said the sale bodes well for the region. "The sale of Nimbo Fork Lodge is very likely the genesis of more hospitality and tourism assets trading in the Riverina," he said. "An area that enjoys great natural beauty, and has come into greater prominence as a result of the increase in domestic travel over the past two years." The lodge is located on a 96-acre block at the corner of the Tumut River and Nimbo Creek at Killimicat, 22 kilometres from Tumut. The property is home to an outpost of the Sydney-based Three Blue Ducks restaurant chain and has a 60-seat restaurant on site. The accommodation consists of 12 luxury cottages and suites. According to Mr Jolliffe, the new owner has indicated the lodge will remain in the same format with accommodation management in place and the Three Blue Ducks in situ.

