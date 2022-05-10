When, where you can cast pre-poll votes

Pre-polling has officially begun around the country, meaning Riverina residents can head to polling stations to cast their votes ahead of Saturday, May 21.
You can vote early for a number of reasons, like being out of town, travelling or working on election day, or as a way to avoid crowds and queues.
Here are the opening times and dates for pre-poll venues in communities around Wagga.
Cootamundra Town Hall, Cootamundra
- Saturday 14th: 9am - 4pm
- Monday 16th - Thursday 19th: 8.30am - 5.30pm
- Friday 20th: 8.30am - 6pm
2/77 Trail St, Wagga (former Toys R Us store)
- Monday 9th - Friday 13th: 8am - 8pm
- Saturday 14th: 9am - 4pm
- Monday 16th - Thursday 19th: 8am - 8pm
- Friday 20th: 8am - 6pm
Glenfield Park Scout Hall
- Saturday 14th: 9am - 4pm
- Monday 16th - Thursday 19th: 8.30am - 5.30pm
- Friday 20th: 8.30am - 6pm
Boughton Centre, Kapooka Milpo
- Thursday 19th - Friday 20th: 7.30am - 5pm
RAAF Base Wagga, Forest Hill
- Tuesday 17th - Wednesday 18th: 7.30am - 5pm
- Saturday 14th: 9am - 4pm
- Monday 16th - Thursday 19th: 8.30am - 5.30pm
- Friday 20th: 8.30am - 6pm
- Saturday 14th: 9am - 4pm
- Monday 16th - Thursday 19th: 8.30am - 5.30pm
- Friday 20th: 8.30am - 6pm