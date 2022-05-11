Re-evaluation of life choices lead Tailah back to Cootamundra

Tailah Rigg was well accustomed to the bright lights of a busy city when she decided it was time to come home.
"I was used to travelling about and being a bit of a free spirt, working as a nurse in large city-based hospitals and holidaying abroad and throughout Australia," said Tailah.
"I was travelling throughout regional Victoria when the pandemic hit and life became hectic and full of new rules.
"When you suddenly are not able to come home for eight months, despite a lack of trying, you tend to re-evaluate your life choices," said Tailah.
But moving home to a quieter lifestyle with more support from her loved ones was only part of her motivation to relocate to a regional area.
"I have had the privilege of working in a few large metropolitan based hospitals, with high volumes of trauma patients and I felt it is my responsibility to pass those skills and experiences on to others," said Tailah.
When the position for Clinical Nurse Educator (CNE) at Cootamundra Hospital was advertised, Tailah jumped at the opportunity.
"I applied with a really good understanding of what we most need and what my team could most benefit from.
"I then worked as an agency nurse in the interim and that gave me a really good understanding of some of the unique challenges nurses face in smaller facilities like Coota."
"Sometimes resources are not as plentiful and more formal educational opportunities are overlooked. Our nurses are just so busy providing the best quality care to their patients they often forget to pencil in time for their own selves."
Tailah's role as Clinical Nurse Educator involves providing education and support to nurses.
"As a Clinical Nurse Educator it is important to tailor the role to what is most needed for the people around you."
Tailah believes that providing nurses the encouragement and opportunities to link in with other nurses and teams is crucial.
"We all have so much to learn from each other.
"I like to start from scratch and really talk to the nurses about what they feel they need most when it comes to support, upskilling and education."
Tailah credits her enthusiasm for her role and outlook on life to her mother.
"My mum made me think I was amazing, that I was capable of doing anything I dreamed of. Her ongoing support and encouragement helped me to believe in myself and be confident about my abilities," said Tailah.
"I suppose that has now spilled over to my passion and drive to support nurses in their confidence and capacity to shine."
Tailah has only been in Cootamundra for a few weeks but has already developed a fondness for the town and community.
"I am loving the town here, it is so pretty and welcoming. The locals are just so happy and friendly.
"Cootamundra really is the epitome of a quintessential country town," said Tailah.
Despite commuting to work from Wagga Wagga each week, Tailah is immersing herself as much as she can in the local community.
"I am looking forward to spending more time in this beautiful community and assisting our wonderful team of health professionals at Cootamundra Hospital to access everything they need to really shine and feel fulfilled and more confidant," said Tailah.
"I want to empower nurses to reach for the stars, just like my mum empowered me to do the same."
