Cootamundra Herald

Biggest Morning Teas at Twomeys, Public School and Cootamundra Council

Updated May 16 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biggest Morning Teas at Twomeys, Public School and Cootamundra Council

Twomeys in Cootamundra, the Cootamundra Public School and Cootamundra-Gundagai Council will be hosting morning teas this Thursday as part of the annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea (ABMT) - a national fundraiser for Cancer Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.