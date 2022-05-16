Biggest Morning Teas at Twomeys, Public School and Cootamundra Council

Twomeys in Cootamundra, the Cootamundra Public School and Cootamundra-Gundagai Council will be hosting morning teas this Thursday as part of the annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea (ABMT) - a national fundraiser for Cancer Council.
While the money goes towards Cancer Council's research, it also helps locals with funding the free Transport to Treatment program, counselling, financial assistance, home help and Wagga Wagga's accommodation service Lilier Lodge.
As of the end of April 2022, the Wagga transport service - which includes transporting patients from Cootamundra - had already travelled more than 45,000km transporting patients to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre for free.
More than 4000 nights accommodation had been used at Lilier Lodge by the end of April.
The sound of kettles boiling is set to ring across NSW on Thursday 19 May for Australia's
This year, Cancer Council hopes to recruit more than 7,970 generous morning tea hosts in NSW and raise more than $4 million to help everyone affected by cancer right across the state.
All donations fund Cancer Council's life-saving research, prevention, support programs and information.
Since Australia's Biggest Morning Tea began in 1994, millions of Australians have come together over a cuppa and a bite to eat in support of those affected by cancer.
Cancer Council NSW CEO Professor Sarah Hosking said Australia's Biggest Morning Tea events not only provide a chance to fundraise, but they are also an opportunity to connect with others.
"There have been significant challenges connecting with people over the past few years.
Australia's Biggest Morning Tea offers a chance for communities to come together and reconnect over a cuppa for a good cause.
"People are often surprised to hear that one Australian is diagnosed with cancer approximately every 4 minutes. That's what makes this campaign so important, it provides a space to learn about the challenges faced by those affected by cancer and raise vital funds for cancer care and research.
"A donation as little as $10 can provide online support for people affected by cancer to learn more about their cancer risk, or what diagnosis means - from the comfort of their own home.
"Cancer affects people in so many ways and impacts every community in NSW with over 51,397 people in NSW estimated to be diagnosed with cancer this year. It's vitally important that those affected can access suitable support services, such as Cancer Council 13 11 20 Information and Support Line, accommodation, counselling and peer support programs.
"Every minute, every hour, every day, Cancer Council is here to help those affected by cancer."
Make a cuppa for a cause this May or June. For more information or to register, visit www.biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.
If you're unable to host or attend a morning tea yourself and still want to show your support, you can donate directly through the website at biggestmorningtea.com.au.
