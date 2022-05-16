Desire to see change drives UAP candidate

The Daily Advertiser is profiling each of the people vying to win the seat of Riverina at the May 21 election.
To help you get to know them, we've asked some key questions - including why they're standing and what they believe are the biggest issues in need of attention.
Thomas Bros Group dealer principal Daniel Martelozzo, 64, is the United Australia Party's Riverina candidate.
Where do you live?
Springvale.
How long have you lived in the Riverina?
I arrived here in May of 2010, I'm ex-WA.
What do you do professionally outside of politics?
I've been a businessman for a long time, and I decided to make a change, and see if I could make a change. I won't say the industry because it's got nothing to do with my business here in Wagga.
Why have you chosen to run?
Especially after the last two years, I felt that things weren't right, the way our governments were going. And I'll say duopoly, mind you, because they seem like they're together even though when they talk to each other on TV, they abuse each other. But really they pass legislation that's not in the interest of the people.
First interest in politics?
It was the long weekend in October last year. I woke up, I believe it was a Monday, and I said to the missus, enough is enough. I'm going to go take a step back from my business, and of all things, go into politics. Which is a dirty bloody game, let me tell you.
Political heroes?
I think Clive [Palmer] and Craig [Kelly] are doing the right thing by the people. Their policies are fantastic.
What are the biggest issues/policies you're running on this election campaign?
Home loans - if the interest rate continues to increase and already we've had one, and they're predicting one every month for this year. The trillion dollar debt and the solution that we have, according to Domenic [Martino] and Clive [Palmer], we'd pay it out somewhere between 18 or 20 years. Both Liberal and Labor don't have a solution. And I believe that's probably what they want, is not to have a solution, because they never mentioned it at both their budgets. We want to cap the interest rate to 3 per cent or below.
What does the Riverina need transitioning out of the pandemic?
What we need to do is ensure that we look after our farmers for a start - the Riverina is the food bowl of Australia. And I think we need to bring back more jobs. Manufacturing needs to happen here and we need to save people's homes.
Will the Riverina vote on local candidates or party leaders?
I think it'll be a combination of both. I think the UAP have the best policies of all, 100 per cent, that's why I joined them. If I didn't like their policies, I would never have joined them.
What gives you hope running in such a safe seat?
If people want more of the same that's happened, for example, in last couple of years, they'll vote one way. If they don't want it, they'll vote another way. But that's up to the people.
Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
