What diseases are treated with radiology?

Radiology plays an important part in medicine's imaging technologies to detect, diagnose, and treat illness and disease. Imaging technology is used for a wide range of surgical and diagnostic operations.

Before beginning treatment, physicians and surgeons always want precise and current information on a patient's health.

Radiology is used for advanced testing and therapy, screening and wellness, and disease and condition detection.

Types of radiology imaging

The two primary forms of radiology imaging used in assessment and treatment are Interventional Radiology Imaging and Diagnostic Radiology Imaging. The latter is used to treat a variety of chronic and non-communicable diseases.

Cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic digestive issues, and autoimmune diseases like Rheumatoid Arthritis are the four most prevalent.

Diseases detected using diagnostic radiology

Diagnostic imaging enables your doctors to see inside your body for signs of a health issue. Some devices and procedures can generate images of your body's activities and structures.

Based on the body area being examined and your symptoms, your doctor will choose which medical imaging tests are required.

Cardiovascular diseases

Your physician may recommend an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) to detect cardiac disease. The MRI scan uses strong magnets and radio waves to capture images of your organs and internal structures.

This technology collects information about your heart as it beats and generates snapshots throughout its pumping cycle.

Using an MRI, your doctor will be able to examine your heart and heart lining for evidence of:

Coronary artery disease

Cardiac tumours

Cardiovascular disease

Congenital Heart Disorder

Cardiomyopathy/ Heart muscle Disease

Pulmonary hypertension

Cancer

A CT scan allows your doctor to examine your body internally, and using X-rays creates images of your organs, bones, and other tissues. A CT scan reveals more information than a traditional X-ray would.

Your physician may recommend a CT scan for cancer screening. A CT scan may aid in detecting cancer and reveal details such as the size and shape of a tumour or mass. CT scans are prefered for detecting particular cancers:

Lung Cancer

Urinary bladder cancer

Colorectal cancer

Renal cancer

Ovarian cancer

Stomach cancer

Chronic digestive diseases

When most of us hear the phrase "ultrasound," we picture a pregnant woman waiting to see an image of her unborn child. However, this is simply one of the several diagnostic applications of ultrasound technology.

Ultrasound is often used to identify malignancies in parts of the body that are not visible on X-rays. It is also used to guide tools during a biopsy, in which a tiny sample of fluid or tissue is taken for microscopic examination.

The physician observes the ultrasound screen during this technique while inserting a needle into a tumour or growth.

While ultrasonic pictures are not as detailed as CT or MRI scans, they effectively capture images of soft-tissue disorders that are difficult to detect with X-rays rapidly and without exposing patients to radiation.

Ultrasound may identify the following digestive illnesses and conditions:

Cysts

Gallstones

Abnormal spleen enlargement

Abnormal growths of the liver or pancreas

Cancer of the liver

Fatty liver disease

Rheumatoid arthritis

Radiology plays a vital role in the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It can help identify inflammation, cartilage damage, bone erosion and joint deformity in RA patients.

Radiologists can also use their expertise to assist surgeons during arthroscopic surgery to clean out damaged tissue from joints affected by RA.

When you go to see a rheumatologist, he or she may recommend that you have an x-ray taken of your hand or wrist. This helps your doctor determine whether you have RA. It can also help determine what stage your RA is at as well as how well treatment is working for you.

To conclude

Radiation is one of the most powerful tools in medicine, and it's used to treat many different diseases.

It may be used to scan the abdomen, heart, brain or other parts of the body to locate abnormalities that might require treatment with surgery. Radiology may be used for both invasive and non-invasive procedures.

Even some types of cancer are quickly diagnosed by radiology, including bladder cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer.