Self defence courses for young girls in Cootamundra

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (GCRC) supports the self-defence workshops being held during the July school holidays for young girls and women aged 12 to 22 years old.
Registration for these workshops is being taken now at www.kyupproject.com.au
2022 Australia Day ambassador for Gundagai Mel Thomas will visit Cootamundra and Gundagai in July to conduct the free workshops.
Mel Thomas, mother of two girls and black belt with more than 20 years martial arts experience in Hapkido, delivers free violence prevention education and life skills that move beyond awareness into strong hearted action at a grassroots level. Empowering young girls and women to break through limiting self-doubts and break the cycle of family and domestic violence.
The free workshops mix practical examples and real-life stories. Participants learn physical protection techniques based on martial arts, body language education and academic studies around intuition, crisis response, de-escalation strategies and empowered decision making for everyday intimidating and unsafe situations.
Mel Thomas, the founder of KYUP makes it fun for young girls and women joining the workshops - Mel has delivered frontline domestic violence prevention education workshops and programs to schools, universities and community groups. More than 10,000 women and children have benefited from specialist self-worth and self-defence training in a face-to-face environment from the most remote and at-risk indigenous communities, across NSW in schools and PCYC's.
Supported by PCYC the workshops will visit the following venues:
12th July, 2022 9 -11.30am COOTAMUNDRA Dickson Hall 24a Cooper Street Cootamundra.
12th July, 2022 2-4.30pm GUNDAGAI District Services Club 254 Sheridan Street Gundagai.
Please visit the KYUP! Project website to register attendance to the FREE workshops in your area.
