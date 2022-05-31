Cootamundra Herald

Self defence courses for young girls in Cootamundra

Updated May 31 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:10am
Mel Thomas.

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (GCRC) supports the self-defence workshops being held during the July school holidays for young girls and women aged 12 to 22 years old.

