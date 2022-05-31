Tri Colours to hold fundraiser for Nathan Stapleton

The Cootamundra Tri Colours is holding a Nathan Stapleton Fundraiser this Saturday when they take on the Boorowa Goldies at home.
Nathan was hospitalised after fracturing his neck while playing for Boorowa on April 9, 2022 in West Wyalong.
Advertisement
Unfortunately, Nathan severely injured his spinal cord during contact and required significant medical assistance.
He has begun his recovery in hospital, and whilst he shows improvement each day, the extent of his injuries and long term impact remain unclear.
Nathan's spinal cord has been damaged at the C4 level of his cervical vertebrae.
At this stage, the injury has left Nathan a quadriplegic, paralysed from the shoulders down. While the Stapleton family remain hopeful that Nathan will regain some movement, it has become clear that Nathan will require long term support and care.
Any funds raised will support Nathan's recovery and his young family.
Last weekend the Tri Colours hosted West Wyalong, running out 58-5 winners.
Coota dominated possession in the first half and capitalised on their direct running with some great tries outwide running up a 31-0 scoreline at half time.
West Wyalong applied themselves the whole second half and were rewarded with a try to make the score 42-5.
Cootamundra impact player Andrew Sheridan scored himself a double, Paddy Cameron was slick out wide and Jason Cronin brutal in defence.
The final score was 58-5.
3 points went to Jason Cronin.
2 points went to Paddy Cameron.
1 point went to Gus Forster.
Players player was Andrew Sheridan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.