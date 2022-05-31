Cootamundra Herald

Tri Colours to hold fundraiser for Nathan Stapleton

Updated May 31 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:01am
The Cootamundra Tri Colours is holding a Nathan Stapleton Fundraiser this Saturday when they take on the Boorowa Goldies at home.

