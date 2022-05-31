Bulldogs take to Canberra Bears

The Cootamundra Bulldogs hosted the North Canberra Bears for ladies day last weekend coming out 26-4 winners over the visitors.
The Bulldogs were five tries to one winners with Jack Clover, Jacob Maher, Hayden Cowled and Jack Caldwell (2) crossing for the home side.
Advertisement
Luke Levett converted three of the Dogs four pointers.
In other George Tooke Shield first grade matches the Crookwell Green Devils defeated Boomaniulla Raiders 38-6, Bungendore Tigers were far too good for Boorowa Rovers 56-0, the UC Stars GTS 22 defeated Binalong Brahmans 12.
Harden Hawks had the bye.
This weekend the Bulldogs travel to Crookwell.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.