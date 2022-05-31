Three tries not enough to get Bulldogs home in League Tag

The Bulldogs League Tag side hosted North Canberra Bears at Les Boyd Oval on Saturday, going down 22-12.
Tries for the Bulldogs were scored by Maddison Gillies (2) and Brydee Harden.
In other league tag results the Boorowa Roverettes defeated Bungendore 26-14, the Binalong Brahmans 18 defeated the UC Stars 4 and the Harden Hawkettes were big winners of Gunning Rooettes 6-0.
