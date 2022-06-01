Country club bowls champions recognised

The Cootamundra Country Club bowls champions were recognised at the club last weekend.
In the Club Minor Singles the champion is- Peter Rasmussen.
The Major Singles champion is Kevin Breasley.
Club Pairs Champions - Des Guthrie and Bill Manwaring.
Club Pairs runners up - Ned Miller and Graeme Davidson.
Club Triples champions - Tony Ward, Frank Kerr and Graeme Worboys.
Club Triples runners up - Eddie Jarrot, Ron Johnson and Scott Wilkinson.
Club Four's champions - John O'Loughlin, Charlie Willis and Bill Manwaring and John Malone.
Club Four's runners up Kerry Ryan, Ned Miller, Peter Rasmussen and Graeme Worboys.
Mixed Pairs champions - Jan Slavin and Eric Thorburn.
Mixed Pairs runners up - Des Guthrie and Di Buchanan.
