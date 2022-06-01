Strikers defeated 4-2 in Pascoe Cup but sit in second spot in Leonard Cup

In Pascoe Cup last weekend Cootamundra were at home to Tolland but on the wrong end of a 4-2 result.
In other matches Lake Albert defeated Wagga United 3-1. Leeton 5 defeated Henwood Park 0, Hanwood 5 defeated South Wagga 1 and Young defeated Tumut 2-0.
In Leonard Cup Cootamundra defeated South Wagga 5-1.Hanwood 3 defeated Leeton 0, Junee 7 defeated Tolland 2 and Young defeated Wagga United 2-1.
Lake Albert's win over Wagga United continued their mid-season charge up the ladder with a 3-1 win over Wagga United at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Cootamundra remain at the bottom of the Pascoe Cup ladder but do sit in second spot in Leonard Cup.
