Cootamundra Herald

Strikers defeated 4-2 in Pascoe Cup but sit in second spot in Leonard Cup

Updated June 1 2022 - 1:15am, first published 12:53am
In Pascoe Cup last weekend Cootamundra were at home to Tolland but on the wrong end of a 4-2 result.

