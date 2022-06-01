Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra places plan on public exhibition

Updated June 1 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's Delivery Program and Operational Plan are now on public exhibition.

At an Extraordinary meeting of Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Council resolved to place the draft Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council 2022-2025 Delivery Program and Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council 2022-2023 Operational Plan, on public exhibition for twenty-eight (28) days.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.