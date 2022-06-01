Surgery resumes to normal at Cootamundra Hospital

Non-urgent elective surgery at Cootamundra Hospital resumed to normal activity levels on Wednesday, June 1, following an eight week reduction in activity in response to workforce shortages.
During this eight week period 14 surgeries went ahead at Cootamundra, 2 patients had their surgery at a nearby hospital, and 38 have been rescheduled for a date in June.
All affected patients will receive their surgery within the required clinical timeframes.
Our clinicians, staff and managers work hard to ensure that people living in their communities have access to the best clinical care available and experience optimal health outcomes. Our workforce have strong connections to the communities in which they live, and we acknowledge their dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional care to the people they serve.
We thank the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time and we remain committed to ensuring non-urgent elective procedures that were delayed are performed as quickly as possible.
