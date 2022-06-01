Cootamundra Herald

Surgery resumes to normal at Cootamundra Hospital

Updated June 1 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 9:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surgery resumes to normal at Cootamundra Hospital

Non-urgent elective surgery at Cootamundra Hospital resumed to normal activity levels on Wednesday, June 1, following an eight week reduction in activity in response to workforce shortages.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.