What is the difference between Australian Rules and American Football?

American Football and Australian Rules may both involve a lot of running and tackling but they are very different games.

This article is a commercial collaboration with Ladbrokes.

You're at a party with a bunch of people you don't know very well.

The conversation turns to sports, and someone asks if you follow Australian Rules or American football.

You freeze for a moment, unsure how to answer. After all, you're not really sure what the difference is between the two.

As far as you can tell, they both involve a lot of running and tackling.

However, upon further reflection, you realise that there are actually quite a few differences between the two sports.

Don't worry. In this blog post, we'll outline the key differences between these two popular sports. So let's get started.

The history of Australian Rules and American football

One of the main differences between Australian Rules and American football is the history of the two sports.

American football can be traced back to early versions of rugby and soccer.

On the other hand, Australian Rules has a more unique history.

It is thought to have originated in Melbourne in 1858 when a cricketer named Tom Wills decided to create a new game that could be played during the winter months.

Wills drew inspiration from a number of different games, including marbles, cricket, and Aboriginal games.



How are the games played?

Playing field

Australian Rules is played on a large oval-shaped field, whereas American football is played on a rectangular field.

The size of an Australian Rules field can vary, but it is typically around 135 to 185 metres long and 110 to 155 metres wide.

A typical American football field, on the other hand, is 100 yards long and 53.33 yards wide.

Players

In terms of the number of players, Australian Rules typically has 18 players on each team, whereas American football has 11 players on each team.

Scoring

When it comes to scoring, points are awarded differently in the two sports as well.

In Australian Rules, points are scored as follows:

Goal is worth six points

Behind is worth one point

In American football, points are scored as follows:

Touchdown is worth six points

Field Goal is worth three points

Safety is worth two points

Try after a touchdown is worth one point (Field Goal or Safety) or two points (Touchdown)

Duration

The duration of the two games is also different.

An Australian Rules game typically lasts for 80 minutes with 4 quarters of 20 minutes each, whereas an American football game lasts for around four quarters of 15 minutes each with a 12-minute half-time break.

The rules of the game

American football is a relatively simple game to understand, as there are only a few basic rules.

On the other hand, Australian Rules can be quite complex, with a number of different rules that can take some time to learn.

Some of the key differences in the rules include the following:

Use of hands

In American football, players are allowed to use their hands to catch and carry the ball, whereas in Australian Rules they can only use their hands to mark (catch) the ball or to pass it to another player using a handball which is performed by punching the ball from one hand with the other fist.

Turn over time

In American football, there is a strict limit on how long each team has to get rid of (turn over) the ball after it has been tackled. This limit is known as the play clock, and it is usually set at 40 seconds. In Australian Rules, there is no such limit.

Tackle

In American football, tackles must be made below the waist. In Australian Rules, however, players can be tackled between the shoulders and knees as long as they have possession of the ball. A push in the back is not considered a legal tackle and is penalised with a free-kick.

Ball pass

One of the most controversial rules in American football is the forward pass rule. This rule states that a team can only score points by passing the ball backwards towards their own end zone. In Australian Rules, however, there is no such restriction, and teams can pass the ball in any direction.

Equipment needed to play each sport

Gear

American football is a very physically demanding sport, and as a result, players need to wear a lot of protective gear.

This includes items such as helmets, shoulder pads, gloves, and mouthguards. In contrast, the only piece of protective gear that is typically worn by Australian Rules players is a mouthguard and sometimes headgear.

Ball

In terms of the ball itself, American footballs are typically made of leather and are significantly larger than Australian Rules balls.

American footballs are also pointier than Australian Rules balls, which makes them easier to throw and catch.

Goalpost

Finally, another key difference in the equipment needed for the two sports is the presence of goalposts.

In Australian rules, a minimum of six metre high goalposts and a minimum of three metre height behind posts are required.

In American football, the goalposts are 18 feet 6 inches (5.64 metres) apart, with a crossbar ten feet (3.0 m) above the ground, and the crossbar extends at least 35 feet (11 m) above the ground. Additional 5-yard-distance lines run the length of the field between the goal lines.

Final thoughts

So there you have it. These are just some of the key differences between Australian Rules and American football.