Tri-Colours dig deep in support of Nathan Stapleton

Although not so accommodating on the field, the Tri-Colours, and theCootamundra community as a whole, demonstrated all that is good in bush football by raising almost $40,000 in support of Nathan Stapleton and his family.
The Boorowa Rugby Club remain grateful for the initiative and enormous generosity of the Cootamundra Club who raised the funds through a series of raffles and the auctioning of 'one off' jumpers designed especially for Saturday's fixture.
The jumpers incorporated elements of both clubs jumpers, including Boorowa Rugby Club's crest, and were a wonderful tribute to the collegiality and generosity that runs deep in rural communities.
On the field Cootamundra Tri-Colours demonstrated they are the team to beat in this year's South West Fuels Cup after defeating Boorowa 52-0.
The score line said it all as the Goldies struggled against a team prepared to run the ball at every opportunity and play field position in the wet conditions.
After the game ended and the post match functions began I'm pretty sure everyone in the room couldn't believe what they were witnessing as the auctions were rolling. With numbers 1-25 all being auctioned off in ranges of $800-$4500.
Everyone in the Cootamundra Club is so proud and so thankful to everyone that showed their amazing support of this fundraiser. Here are the winners of the auctioned jerseys"
1 Boorowa Players Fund.
2 Matt Doyle.
3 Angus Forster.
4 Andrew Sheridan.
5 Kerrie Edwards.
6 Alex Hardie.
7 Michael Coggan.
8 John Scott.
9 Jack Hogan.
10 Pennington Family.
11 Trudii Cooper Duck.
12 Bray Family.
13 Delta Young.
14 Holman Tolmie.
15 Will Fitzgerald.
16 Toby McGrath.
17 Georgie Heggaton.
18 West Wyalong Rugby Club.
19 Coota Players/Outback Bakery.
20 Greg Morton.
21 Jim Hogan.
22 Bush Family.
23 Dr Jacques Scholtz.
24 Steve Tolmie.
25 Wal Hazlett/Andrew Sheridan.
Wallabies Jersey - Georgie Heggaton.
In the raffle of our golf clubs that were kindly donated by Graeme Cheshire of the Coota Pro Shop, the winner of the raffle was Local Financial Advertiser Darren Connell.
The auction of Al Baxter's donated signed Wallabies jersey was a great success with the winning bid going to former Coota women's players Georgie Heggaton.
