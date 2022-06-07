Cootamundra Herald

Lake Albert and Hanwood too good for Strikers teams

Updated June 7 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 4:03am
In Pascoe Cup soccer last weekend Cootamundra was defeated 3-1 by Lake Albert in first grade and 12-1 in reserve grade.

