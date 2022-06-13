Cootamundra Winter Showcation | Photos

For three days over the long weekend Cootamundra Showground played host to three separate horse shows with its annual Winter Showcation.
Horses from across the state travelled to Cootamundra on Saturday and Sunday to take part in the RAS supplimentary show on Saturday and the Young Stock Show on Sunday.
On top of all of the horse events there was also the Cootamundra Sunday markets held, a Funkhana fundraiser on Sunday afternoon and the Wombat Equestrian Group held its own Hack and Breed Show on Monday.
Turnout at the event was good despite the cold weather with a number of horses competing in each category and event making it a great competitive weekend.
The next Horse Show to be held at Cootamundra will be in August with the Almost Spring Show with another Almost Spring Show to be held in Bribbaree the following day.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
