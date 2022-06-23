Final day of lawn bowls before greens work begins

The final dawn of bowls on grass was held at the Cootamundra Ex-Services Club last weekend with the grass greens currently being replaced.
A new synthetic service is currently being installed at the club.
Forty bowlers attended for social games and the final of the Club Major Singles between John Goggin and Nigel Buttriss with John Goggin taking home the trophy.
Work on the new synthetic green and surrounds commenced on Monday this week.
Photo credit to Rob Power Photography www.robertpower.com.au
