Livvi's Place opened in Albert Park

Updated June 29 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:01am
A new playground, designed with elements to enable inclusive play for all children has been opened at Albert Park, Cootamundra, thanks to joint funding of $200,000 from the NSW Government's Everyone Can Play grant scheme and $200,000 input from Cootamundra Gundagai Regional Council, in conjunction with the Touched By Olivia Foundation.

