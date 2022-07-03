Cootamundra Care coordinator wins award

One hundred and fifty staff and guests from Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) applauded award winners of the 2022 MLHD Excellence Awards on Friday night.
The Excellence Awards recognised the outstanding contribution of health professionals and volunteers from across the region.
Cootamundra's Care Coordinator Katherine Donoghue was awarded the Exceptional Rural Healthcare Award. Katherine was nominated by a consumer.
Katherine Donoghue is an Occupational Therapist (OT) based at Health One Cootamundra. Katherine currently works in a clinical OT role and a care coordination role in the Integrated Care team.
Katherine's client describes her intervention as having a marked improvement on their quality of life.
"If it were not for Katherine I would not be here today and my children would not have a mother."
Katherine was recognised for her innovative and persistent approach to care.
"She has exceptional knowledge of services available to consumers and great working knowledge about how to navigate these, she builds the support team around the consumer, she supports consumers to better understand their chronic conditions, she supports self- management and she ensures that the consumer is involved with care and intervention at all times," said Acting Chief Executive Carla Bailey.
"Her work results in significant reduction in Emergency Department presentations and hospitalisations for consumers whilst having a massive impact on improved quality of life."
Winners were announced in 12 award categories. The evening culminated in the presentation of the Chief Executive's Choice Award and the Board Chair's Choice Award.
"These awards acknowledge and celebrate our special award winners who represent the 3,800 staff from across the district who work hard every day to make a difference to lives of people in our region," said MLHD Board Chair Dr Tom Douch. "These exceptional people have created and continue to uphold the values of excellence, innovation and collaboration which help improve the lives of people in our care."
Associate Professor John Preddy was awarded for Excellence and Leadership in Research, and the Wagga Wagga Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) took out the Volunteer of the Year Award.
"Volunteers make a significant contribution across our District," said Acting Chief Executive Carla Bailey. "We look upon our volunteers as an extension to our staffing family. Our volunteers offer their time and effort year round in service to others."
"Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to the Wagga Wagga LHAC in recognition of their great work in bringing a very important issue to the fore and addressing it in a most practical way."
The Wagga Wagga LHAC worked on a project to develop silicone wristbands which was targeted at supporting mental health and wellbeing in school aged children following a serious spike in youth suicide in the Riverina.
The Chief Executive Award was presented to the Arts in Health Multipurpose Service (MPS) Pilot Project. The project is an innovative program which provides aged care residents at three facilities with access to professional and quality arts engagement experiences.
"This project has touched the hearts and minds of our staff, our patients, our residents and our broader community, and has the potential to truly integrated health beyond the walls of our hospitals and aged care residences, to truly impact on everyone in our community," said Ms Bailey.
The Board Chair Award was presented to Mitch Woods, Nurse Unit Manager of the Wagga Wagga Renal Unit. The renal team use a collaborative approach to supporting patients to ensure a seamless experience and best health outcomes for each individual patient, and were recognised for working above and beyond their scope to bring successful outcome to an adolescent patient.
The category winners were:
Enriching Consumer Experience
. Spencer McGill, Consumer Peer Worker, MyStep MHDA, Deniliquin
Value Based Healthcare Award
. Renal Support Care team - led by Patrina Marsden, Renal Nurse Practitioner
Exceptional Aboriginal Healthcare
. Amy Byrom, Targeted Early Intervention Coordinator, Aboriginal Health
Patient Safety First Award
. COVID Model of Care (WWBH)
Keeping People Healthy Award
. Child and Family Health Nursing Services
Recovery and Resilience Award
. Population Health Infectious Diseases team
Collaborative Staff Member of the Year
. Anna-Maree Bloomfield (RN), Community Nurse, Wagga Wagga Community Care
Nurse or Midwife of the Year award
. Anna-Maree Bloomfield (RN), Community Nurse, Wagga Wagga Community Care
Exceptional Rural Healthcare Award
. Katherine Donoghue, Care Coordinator, Cootamundra
Our workforce at its best
. Wagga Wagga Community Mental Health team
