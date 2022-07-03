Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra Care coordinator wins award

Updated July 3 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 10:56pm
Katherine Donoghue was not able to attend the presentation on the night to collect her award, but picture here is Mid Battye, Integrated Care Team Leader collecting the award on her behalf. Pictured with sponsor, Fran Trench from the Riverina Rural Training Hub.

One hundred and fifty staff and guests from Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) applauded award winners of the 2022 MLHD Excellence Awards on Friday night.

