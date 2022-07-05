Cootamundra Herald

Services relocation work to commence for Cooper Lane in Cootamundra

Updated July 5 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) expects to continue onto the second stage of service relocation work on Cooper Lane in Cootamundra on Monday, July 11, 2022 (weather permitting).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.