Services relocation work to commence for Cooper Lane in Cootamundra

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) expects to continue onto the second stage of service relocation work on Cooper Lane in Cootamundra on Monday, July 11, 2022 (weather permitting).
The second stage of works will require closure of Cooper Lane. During the works, Cooper Lane will be closed for approximately 1 week, depending on the progress of works. The closure may be shorter than the time allocated. If so, access will be provided as soon as possible. During the closure, vehicles will be required to detour via Cooper Street or any other preferred route.
The service relocation works are in preparation for upcoming kerb and gutter replacement and pavement repair works which will address drainage issues and improve the road surface in Cooper Lane.
Further stages of service relocation and pavement works are anticipated in the near future, along the full extent of Cooper Lane. Further advice will be provided prior to the work.
Council apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your co-operation in following all restrictions and guidance in place during construction.
During these times garbage will be collected from its normal position, so please ensure your bin is out the night before in its usual place. Council may need to label and move some bins for pickup, but these will be returned to their normal position.
