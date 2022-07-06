Footpath replacement works to commence in Wallendoon Street

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will continue with the footpath replacement works on Wallendoon Street in Cootamundra from Friday 8th July 2022 (weather permitting).
The footpath and carpark on Wallendoon Street will be closed, directly in front of the council chambers entry, at the intersection of Wallendoon Street and Cooper Street. The duration of works will be approximately 2-3 business days.
Access to the Council Chambers will be via the stairs. Access to the ramp will be closed for the duration of works. Pedestrians will be required use footpaths on the southern side of Wallendoon Street, or any other preferred paths for the duration of works.
Car parking may not be available directly in front of the council chambers while the works are occurring.
Council apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your co-operation in following all restrictions and guidance in place during construction.
These works have been funded through the Federal Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and were prioritized due to the current footpath condition and usage.
