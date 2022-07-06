Cootamundra Herald

Footpath replacement works to commence in Wallendoon Street

Updated July 6 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:26am
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will continue with the footpath replacement works on Wallendoon Street in Cootamundra from Friday 8th July 2022 (weather permitting).

