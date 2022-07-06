Cootamundra Herald

NAIDOC Week celebrated with flag raising ceremony

Updated July 6 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 10:08pm
The Cootamundra Aboriginal Working Party (CAWP) and Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) came together on Wednesday 6 July 2022 to mark NAIDOC Week with a flag raising ceremony held at the Council Administration Centre in Wallendoon Street Cootamundra.

Local News

