Tate Purdue wins Summit Limousin Most Potential Breeder award

By Hannah Powe
Updated July 15 2022 - 12:00am, first published July 14 2022 - 11:59pm
Sponsor Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, with the Most Potential Breeder Award recipient Tate Purdue, Sapphire Limousins, Balaklava, SA, Kirstin Bisley, Amber Park Limousins, Wingham and Jason Graham, Graham Genetics, Cootamundra.

A Limousin steer and heifer are bound for South Australia after participants from the state won two of the breed's prestigious awards over the weekend at the 2022 Keajura Park Limousin Junior Show, Canberra.

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

