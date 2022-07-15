Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra rugby player given the all clear

Updated July 15 2022 - 1:09am, first published 12:53am
Cootamundra Rugby's Samoan recruit Rob, after spending the night in Wagga Hospital with a neck and shoulder injury has received the news that he has no long term issues.

