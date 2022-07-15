Cootamundra rugby player given the all clear

Cootamundra Rugby's Samoan recruit Rob, after spending the night in Wagga Hospital with a neck and shoulder injury has received the news that he has no long term issues.
The injury occurred in the weekend game between the Tri Colours and Harden Red Devils.
"He has got the all clear that there is no long term injury just short term muscle injuries," The Tri Colours announced on social media earlier this week.
