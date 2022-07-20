Cootamundra's Livvi's Place is an award winner

A partnership formed between Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) and the Touched by Olivia Foundation, to deliver an inclusive playspace in Cootamundra's Albert Park, has won the PLAYGROUND DESIGN Award at the National Sports and Physical Activity Convention 2022 (NSC22).
Livvi's Place Cootamundra took out the award for 'Designs and developments that allow and encourage more children to play, have fun and be active.'
Presented at the annual National Sports Convention in Melbourne this week, the award recognises the inclusivity and wide-ranging activities available within the playspace.
Kim Becherand, Head of Inclusive Play, at Touched by Olivia, said, "We are so proud of Livvi's Place Cootamundra - a new flagship for us, full of inclusive adventure and nature play using natural and sustainable materials and most importantly community led and co-created by the children and teens of the town."
"Council had the vision from the start to create a beautiful space in the heart of town. Where everyone could come together and experience nature play in a community space where every child and person would gather, make new friends and celebrate Cootamundra 's diversity. We commend Cootamundra -Gundagai Regional Council for being champions in inclusive play. With a limited budget and resources, they have shown that inclusive spaces don't have to cost more, we just have to do things a bit differently," Ms Becherand added.
CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan extended his congratulations to CGRC Manager Waste, Parks and Recreation, Wayne Bennett and his team.
"This has been a project we are all very proud of. Our young people, parents and carers all came together and told us what they wanted. The parks and gardens team, headed by Wayne listened to them and had a great vision on what they could put together. This award is credit to their hard work, their foresight and their abilities to deliver a space that is inclusive to all regardless of age, ability or capabilities," Cr Sheahan said.
Photo and caption: Livvi's Place @ Albert Park has won prestigious award at National Sports and Physical Convention 2022.
