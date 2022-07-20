Cootamundra Herald

Cootamundra's Livvi's Place is an award winner

Updated July 20 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:44am
Livvi's Place @ Albert Park has won prestigious award at National Sports and Physical Convention 2022.

A partnership formed between Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) and the Touched by Olivia Foundation, to deliver an inclusive playspace in Cootamundra's Albert Park, has won the PLAYGROUND DESIGN Award at the National Sports and Physical Activity Convention 2022 (NSC22).

