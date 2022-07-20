Educators from Junee and Gundagai receive scholarship

More than 400 aspiring early childhood teachers have been awarded scholarships to complete their studies thanks to the NSW Government's 2022-23 Early Childhood Education Scholarships Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has congratulated Tiffany Piffero of Junee and Ashleigh Armour of South Gundagai, two of four local scholarship recipients already employed in the early childhood sector.
"I am so pleased for Tiffany and Ashleigh who, with the support of these scholarships, will have the opportunity to boost their skills as degree qualified early childhood teachers," Ms Cooke said.
"Not only will the scholarships be of immense benefit to each of them professionally, but this investment is all about us growing our own, supporting the early childhood workforce and nurturing a sustainable pipeline of future early childhood teachers.
"This is also exciting news for the centres where Tiffany and Ashleigh are employed, as well as the little learners who are in their care on a daily basis."
Educator Tiffany Priffero has been with Inspire Early Childhood Services said this scholarship allows her flourish in what she loves to do.
"Success is no accident, it is hard work, perseverance and learning, and most of all love of what you are doing or learning to do," Ms Priffero said.
Ashleigh Armour who works at Gumnut Childcare Centre Gundagai said she is passionate to learn about young children aged zero to five years.
"It makes me feel excited, elated and full of pride that what we do at this young age, prepares them for learning later in life," Ms Amour said.
Minister for Early Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said one third of all successful scholars live and work in regional and remote areas across the state.
"With submissions from hundreds of talented applicants, many already working in community preschools and long day care services, it's great to support these applicants to retrain or start their early childhood career," Ms Mitchell said.
"These scholarships will support recipients to deepen their understanding of early childhood environments and gain additional skills and capabilities which will be passed on to the children they teach.
"I congratulate the scholars on their commitment to education and I wish them every success in their studies and future careers as qualified early childhood teachers."
More information can be found on the Department's website: https://education.nsw.gov.au/early-childhood-education/working-in-early-childhood-education/professional-development-and-scholarships
