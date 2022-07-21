Meet and greet for Local Government Week

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will host morning tea meet and greets as part of this year's Local Government Week.
Local Government Week celebrates the range and diversity of services councils offer the community: everything from community events, libraries, sports fields, parks, and cemeteries to food safety checks, building and development and pet registration.
Leadership teams from all local schools have been invited to attend.
Councils provide their communities with the services and infrastructure they need to work, rest and play, 365 days a year. Council is staffed and run by local people, for local people.
The events will be held in Cootamundra on Tuesday 2 August, from 10am at the Alby Schultz Meeting Centre, Cooper Street Cootamundra and in Gundagai at the Council Chambers, Sheridan Street Gundagai on Thursday 4 August from 10am until 12 noon.
The morning will give all an opportunity to meet with Councillors, and staff who will be on hand to answer questions about Local Government and have access to information about companion animals, waste and recycling, tourism and much more.
CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan, encouraged all interested residents to come along and meet with Council staff and Councillors.
"Local Government Week is our opportunity to showcase what Council brings to our communities. It's the services like roads, rubbish and recycling, the parks, gardens, and sporting facilities Council maintains, that are some of the amenities Council provide. Our libraries, planning and development and making neighbourhoods accessible, that make Council part of your every day. I do hope we will see residents come along to these events in Cootamundra and Gundagai and help us all celebrate Local Government Week," Cr Sheahan said.
An RSVP for catering purposes would be appreciated, and can be made by phoning Council on 1300 459 689.
