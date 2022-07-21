Meet and greet for Local Government Week

"Local Government Week is our opportunity to showcase what Council brings to our communities. It's the services like roads, rubbish and recycling, the parks, gardens, and sporting facilities Council maintains, that are some of the amenities Council provide. Our libraries, planning and development and making neighbourhoods accessible, that make Council part of your every day. I do hope we will see residents come along to these events in Cootamundra and Gundagai and help us all celebrate Local Government Week," Cr Sheahan said.