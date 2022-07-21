COVID outbreak at Cootamundra Hospital - emergency department remains open

Murrumbidgee Local Health District is managing a COVID-19 outbreak at Cootamundra Hospital.
"The Cootamundra Hospital emergency department and outpatient services remain open with appropriate infection control measures in place to keep patients and staff safe," MLHD said in a statement released today.
"Cootamundra Hospital is well prepared and is following NSW Health guidelines and procedures.
"Eligible patients are receiving antiviral medication to reduce the symptoms of their illness.
"To minimise the risk of transmission and to keep patients, residents and staff safe, visitor access is restricted over the next few days. Staff are assisting patients and residents to make telephone and video calls so they can keep in contact with loved ones during this time.
"Staffing numbers have also been increased to support the care of affected patients.
"Compassionate visiting for palliative and paediatric patients will be facilitated by staff to ensure the wellbeing of patients, residents and their loved ones.
"All people who attend the hospital will continue to be asked questions and screened for COVID-19 risk.
"If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you will be accompanied to a separate entrance for further testing," MLHD said.
