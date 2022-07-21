Cootamundra Herald

COVID outbreak at Cootamundra Hospital - emergency department remains open

Updated July 21 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID outbreak at Cootamundra Hospital - emergency department remains open

Murrumbidgee Local Health District is managing a COVID-19 outbreak at Cootamundra Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.