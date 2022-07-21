Kathleen O'Rourke awarded a 2022 CommonwealthBank Teaching Award

Cootamundra Public School teacher Kathleen O'Rourke has been awarded a 2022 Commonwealth Bank Teaching Award, one of five NSW public teachers honoured at a national ceremony today.
Ms O'Rourke received an Early Career Teachers award, which is open to teachers who have been in the profession for less than five years and made a significant contribution to improved student outcomes.
In just her third year of teaching, Ms O'Rourke has fallen in love with rural teaching with no plans to move back to Sydney where she originally comes from.
"I can't see myself ever going back to the city to be honest, I just love rural teaching and I am incredibly lucky to work with such a generous and talented team," she said.
The year 3/4 classroom teacher often noticed students struggled to follow instructions when learning new tasks, so she developed new data and research-informed teaching in her classroom.
This is where her love of being data informed begun.
Ms O'Rourke implemented practices informed by cognitive load theory that incorporated direct instruction and noticed a marked improvement in student understanding and confidence in grappling with new material.
She established new methods using visual prompts aimed at reducing students' cognitive load which has helped to reduce disruptive behaviour and increase engagement.
Ms O'Rourke is also using her data-driven approach to drive professional development at Cootamundra Public School.
The Early Career Teachers receive an award valued at $10,000, including $5,000 for their professional development and participation in a mentoring and professional learning program.
Ms O'Rourke said she hasn't decided what courses she will put that money towards but has plenty on her list.
"I am excited to learn more so I can do better, it is as simple as that," Ms O'Rourke said.
Ms O'Rourke's next goal is to complete a Master of Education with a focus on language and reading to gain new insights into literacy education.
