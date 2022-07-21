Cootamundra Herald

Kathleen O'Rourke awarded a 2022 CommonwealthBank Teaching Award

July 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Cootamundra Public School teacher Kathleen O'Rourke has been awarded a 2022 Commonwealth Bank Teaching Award, one of five NSW public teachers honoured at a national ceremony today.

