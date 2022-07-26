Cootamundra Herald

Footpath replacement works to commence in Sutton Street, Cootamundra

Updated July 26 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 10:35pm
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) has allocated funds under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program to construct a new concrete footpath in Sutton Street, Cootamundra. This will link up the pedestrian bridge over Muttama Creek to Mackay Street. These works are expected to commence from Friday 29th July 2022 (weather permitting).

