Footpath replacement works to commence in Sutton Street, Cootamundra

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) has allocated funds under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program to construct a new concrete footpath in Sutton Street, Cootamundra. This will link up the pedestrian bridge over Muttama Creek to Mackay Street. These works are expected to commence from Friday 29th July 2022 (weather permitting).
During construction residents will have limited vehicular access to their properties from Sutton Street and are asked to park on the opposite side whilst the works are underway. It is expected this work could take up to 15 business days to complete and will be weather dependant.
During this time garbage will be collected from its normal position, so please ensure your bin is out the night before.
Should you require further information or wish to discuss the matter please contact Stephen Targett on 1300 459 689.
