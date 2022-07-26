Steve Armstrong celebrates his 250th game with Coota Strikers

When talking about football clubs the term "stalwart" is often thrown around. However Steve Armstrong is the absolute epitome of the word!
Steve came to the Cootamundra Strikers Soccer Club at 16 years of age and was quickly thrown into the first grade squad playing as a striker. He has played every position on the park throughout his career and done a great job at each of them. Steve is the first guy picked each week due to his strong work ethic and never say die attitude on the park. He is exactly what every football club needs, he trains, tries hard every week, attends club functions and is a dedicated striker to the core!
Advertisement
Steve has played in numerous finals campaigns throughout his career and is now a valued mentor to the younger members of the squad.
We have had a couple of milestone games this year and Steve this week tops the lot by achieving 250 games for the Strikers! This number I'm sure will be just another game to Steve however to all of us it demonstrates that Steve is blue black and white through and through.
Congratulations Steve and thank you for your service to our club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.