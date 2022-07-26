Steve Armstrong celebrates his 250th game with Coota Strikers

Steve came to the Cootamundra Strikers Soccer Club at 16 years of age and was quickly thrown into the first grade squad playing as a striker. He has played every position on the park throughout his career and done a great job at each of them. Steve is the first guy picked each week due to his strong work ethic and never say die attitude on the park. He is exactly what every football club needs, he trains, tries hard every week, attends club functions and is a dedicated striker to the core!