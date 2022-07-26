Cootamundra Herald

Steve Armstrong celebrates his 250th game with Coota Strikers

Updated July 26 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When talking about football clubs the term "stalwart" is often thrown around. However Steve Armstrong is the absolute epitome of the word!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.