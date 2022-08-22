AS this year's season of Farmer Wants a Wife prepares to hit screens across the country on September 4, the hunt for eligible ladies for next year has already begun.
Channel Seven, the network behind the hit series, announced the seven farmers who will be looking for love during the 2023 edition of the program - and there's a Cootamundra face amongst them.
Applications are now open for singles to get their chance to meet the eligible farmers, who come from Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.
Farmer Brad, 32, Cootamundra, NSW.
One of three NSW-based producers involved in next year's show, mixed cropping and cattle producer Brad describes himself as a "bit of a larrikin" that "doesn't take life too seriously, but can be serious when I need to be."
The 32-year-old from Cootamundra in NSW's Riverina region, coaches a local rugby team, owns 12 dogs and loves country music.
He says he is looking for someone who is "smart, funny, quick-witted, attractive and someone who knows what they want in life".
Farmer David, 29, Pozieres, Queensland.
Apple producer David, who operates an orchard near Stanthorpe in southern Queensland, describes himself as outgoing person that has a " focus on building a future on the farm."
The 29-year-old says he is looking for someone with a "positive outlook" who is "passionate about the things close to them" and is "adventurous, kind and a little bit cheeky".
His interests include music, cooking and taking his two Border Collies on adventures.
Farmer Lachy, 28, Millmerran, Queensland.
After taking over his family's southern Queensland mixed cropping and cattle operation at the age of 24, Lachy believes the time is right to find someone to share his life with.
The second of two Queenslanders looking for love as part of the 2023 program, Lachy considers himself to be a "true gentleman" that loves a good time.
The 28-year-old says he enjoys fishing in North Queensland, while cooking and smoking meats is his speciality.
He says that he is looking for someone who is grounded, is always up for an adventure and a good time, as well as someone who has a good sense of humour.
Farmer Matt, 23, Brookham, NSW.
For 23-year-old Matt, there is nothing better than exploring new places, cooking and playing footy with the boys.
The sheep and cattle producer from Brookham in NSW's Southern Tablelands region says he is looking for someone who is "always down to spend time with me and is happy with the busy aspects of farm life".
The youngest farmer in the 2023 group, Matt describes himself as a lover of indie rock music, "a hopeless romantic" and someone who "would make an excellent trivia partner as I know lots of random facts".
Farmer Andrew, 41, Narromine, NSW.
ONE of three NSW-based farmers in the 2023 crop of eligible bachelors is Andrew, who has a mixed cropping and sheep enterprise at Narromine in NSW's Central West region.
The 41-year-old says he is "not your average farmer" as he is always striving for self improvement and is committed to following his heart.
As well as a passion for agriculture, Andrew says he also loves sports such as tennis, rugby and cricket, as well as his dogs, which he says "will steal your heart and possibly your shoes".
He says he is looking for someone who is "trustworthy, reliable, honest, tranquil, respectful, wholehearted and full of integrity".
Farmer Dylan, 25, Wesley Vale, Tasmania.
The only Tasmanian-based farmer in the 2023 crop of eligible bachelors is potato grower Dylan, hailing from Wesley Vale on Tasmania's north west coast.
A lover of cars and country music, the 25-year-old describes himself as a "bit of a character" and someone with a "happy-go-lucky attitude."
The qualities Dylan is looking for in a partner include someone who is trustworthy, "someone that's loyal, and that loves me for me".
Farmer Brenton, 26, Darriman, Victoria.
Rounding out the 2023 farmers looking for love is 26-year old sheep and cattle producer Brenton.
Working on the land not far from Victoria's east coast is a joy for the man who confesses he can "be a tad shy" when first meeting people.
However, he says once he gets to know someone "I'll do all I can to make sure we're all having a good time."
He says he is looking for "someone who's kind, has pride in herself, gets along with people and easy to talk to".
Applications are now open via: farmerwantsawife.com.au
