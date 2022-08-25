Yabbies defeat Tricolours in grand final upset

In what turned out to be a touch day on the pitch, Cootamundra Tricolours were defeated in Saturday's grand final match against Young Yabbies, 12-5.
According to Rugby Xplorer Young scored penalty goals in the twelfth minute, the thirty-fifth minute, fortieth minute and in the seventy-third minute of the game.
Coota according to the app had one try recorded by Foliga Anitelea in the fifty-eighth minute of the match.
There was a yellow card for Tri-Colours player Matt Berkrey in the thirty-seventh minute of the match.
