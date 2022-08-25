Cootamundra Herald
Yabbies defeat Tricolours in grand final upset

Updated August 25 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 8:30pm
In what turned out to be a touch day on the pitch, Cootamundra Tricolours were defeated in Saturday's grand final match against Young Yabbies, 12-5.

