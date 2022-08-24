Is Invisalign a better option than braces?

This article is in partnership with Gorgeous Smiles.

If you are considering whether or not to get braces, you may be wondering if Invisalign is a better option. Braces and Invisalign are effective methods of straightening teeth, but each has unique benefits.



This blog post will compare braces and Invisalign and help you decide which treatment is right for you!

What is Invisalign and what are its benefits?

Invisalign is a clear aligner system that uses transparent plastic trays to straighten teeth gradually. Invisalign is an effective treatment for both adults and teens. One of the benefits of Invisalign is that it is virtually invisible, so you can straighten your teeth without anyone knowing!

Another benefit of Invisalign is that it is more comfortable than braces. The plastic trays do not rub against your gums or cheeks like metal brackets. Invisalign is also removable, so you can take it out to eat and brush your teeth with ease.

However, Invisalign can be quite expensive, and most dental insurance plans do not cover it. Invisalign also requires a higher level of compliance than braces. You must wear your Invisalign trays for at least 22 hours per day to see results. If you do not wear them as directed, treatment will take longer.

What are traditional braces and what are their benefits?

Traditional braces are made from metal brackets and wires. They are glued to the front of your teeth and tightened over time to gradually straighten them.

One of the benefits of braces is that they are more affordable than Invisalign. Most dental insurance plans also cover braces. This means that you can easily pay for your treatment without breaking the bank.

Braces are also more durable than Invisalign. They can withstand more wear and tear, which is ideal if you play sports or have an active lifestyle.

However, braces can be quite uncomfortable. The metal brackets can rub against your gums and cheeks, causing irritation. Braces are also not as discreet as Invisalign. This can be a problem for people who are very conscious about the way they look.

So, Is Invisalign a better option than braces?

The answer to this question depends on your individual needs and preferences. If you are looking for a more discreet treatment option that is comfortable to wear, then Invisalign may be the better choice for you. However, if you are looking for an affordable treatment option, then braces may be the better choice.

Ultimately, the best way to decide which treatment is right for you is to consult with a qualified orthodontist. They will be able to assess your individual case and advise you on the best course of treatment.

When should I get braces?

At around age seven is when the permanent teeth start to come in and the baby teeth start to fall out. You can get braces at any age. If you are an adult who is considering braces, it is never too late!

Just consult with a qualified orthodontist to ensure that you get the best treatment for your individual needs. Otherwise, you might have more problems with your teeth than when you started!

How do I properly care for traditional braces?

Traditional braces are recommended for people who have more serious misalignment issues. There are many things to keep in mind when you have braces, such as:

You must avoid hard and sticky foods so that your brackets don't come loose

You must brush and floss regularly to avoid build-up around the brackets

Wear a mouthguard when playing sports to protect your braces from getting damaged

See your orthodontist for regular appointments to get your braces adjusted.

By following these tips, you can make sure that your traditional braces last until your treatment is complete.

How do I properly care for Invisalign?

Invisalign is different from traditional braces in that you must remove the aligners to eat and brush your teeth. This means that there are a few extra things to keep in mind, such as:

You must clean your aligners regularly to avoid build-up

You must brush and floss your teeth after every meal

You must wear your aligners for at least 22 hours per day

You must see your orthodontist for regular appointments to get new aligners.

By following these tips, you can make sure that your Invisalign treatment is effective.

