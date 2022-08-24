The controversial merging of two Riverina councils is finally going to be reversed following six years of backlash.
NSW Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman announced late on Wednesday she had made the decision to demerge Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council.
A damning report compiled by the Boundaries Commission was handed to the minister last month recommending the council be demerged, with many residents still strongly opposed to the 2016 merger.
Mrs Tuckerman said it was a "complex decision" but one she had come to after carefully looking at the council and the commission's report.
"There are countless examples across the state of amalgamated councils performing strongly by lowering costs and delivering better infrastructure and services for residents," she said.
"It is disappointing that Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council has not been able to achieve this outcome."
Mrs Tuckerman thanked Cootamundra-Gundagai councillors and staff for serving their communities.
"I will make a further announcement on next steps and transitional arrangements in due course," she said.
"Finally, I'd also like to acknowledge the Local Council Boundaries Commission for its work."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
