Vintage cars and vehicles drive into Cootamundra for Motor Show

Many vintage and sports car clubs decencend on Cootamundra for the Cootamundra Antique Motor Club's "South West Get Together" or also entered the annual Cootamundra Sprints run by the VSCCA last Saturday.
Also attending the event was Dr Michael Henderson, who made significant contributions to motor vehicle and motorsport safety in the country, was also a strong advocate for compulsory seat belt laws in Australia.
Hailing from the United Kingdom, Dr Henderson was instrumental in the establishment of the Australian Government's road crash research unit and test laboratory, Crash Lab, as well as writing over 100 research papers on road safety and leading reviews on head injury prevention with bicycle helmets.
From a motorsport point of view, Dr Henderson's expertise and passion for the sport saw him hold multiple high profile roles such as Vice President of the Historic Sports and Racing Car Association of NSW, Deputy Chairman of the Motorsport Australia Historic Motor Sport Commission and the Inaugural Chairman of the Australian Institute for Motor Sport Safety (AIMSS).
For more information on the Cootamundra Antique Motor Club's South West Get Together contact vice president Malcolm Chaplin.
