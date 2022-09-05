Ford Ranger car review: The best vehicle for off-road adventures

The Ranger is built to handle any terrain, whether it be on the beach, in the bush, or up a mountain. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Car Expert.



Looking for an adventurous vehicle that can take on any terrain? Check out the Ford Ranger! This car is perfect for anyone who loves to explore nature. It has a powerful engine and a rugged design that allows you to drive through any terrain.



Plus, it's comfortable and stylish, so you can enjoy your time off-road in style. The Ford Ranger is worth considering if you're looking for the best vehicle for off-road adventures! We will now explore some key features that make this car great for off-road adventures.

What makes the Ford Ranger perfect for off-road adventures?

The Ford Ranger has a powerful engine that provides plenty of power and torque. Australians love their utes, and the Ranger is built to handle any terrain, whether it be on the beach, in the bush, or up a mountain. It has a tough chassis and suspension setup that can take on any terrain, plus it comes with all-terrain tires as standard. So whether you're driving on sand, mud, or rocks, the Ranger will get you through.

Another great feature of the Ranger is its four-wheel drive system. It is perfect for off-road adventures as it gives you the traction and power you need to tackle any terrain. It was designed specifically for Australian conditions, so you can be sure that it will perform well in any off-road situation.

Lastly, the Ranger is equipped with a number of advanced safety features that will keep you safe while you're driving.

The perks of owning a Ford Ranger

Not only is the Ford Ranger perfect for off-road adventures, but it's also a great car to own in general. It's comfortable and stylish, so you can enjoy your time off-road in style. There's also a new V6 diesel engine that provides plenty of power and torque. It makes the Ranger perfect for towing or carrying heavy loads.

The Ranger is also packed with several great features that make it a pleasure to drive. The controls and displays are all easy to use and understand, plus the car has several storage areas that are perfect for storing all your gear.

The downside of the Ford Ranger

There are also a few downsides to the Ford Ranger that are worth mentioning. Firstly, there is no manual transmission at all. It might not be a problem for some people, but the Ranger is not for you if you're looking for a car with a manual transmission.

Another downside of the Ranger is that only the Wildtrak has extra cabin storage. So if you're looking for a car with plenty of storage space, you might consider another option.

Lastly, putting the Ranger's four-wheel drive settings on a touchscreen might not be a good idea. It is because the touchscreen is quite sensitive, and you might accidentally change the setting while you're driving. However, many people feel that this is a minor issue, and overall, the Ranger is still an excellent car.

Final thoughts on the Ford Ranger

No matter what your needs are, the Ford Ranger is sure to meet them. It's a great car for off-road adventures, and it's also packed with features that make it a pleasure to drive. If you're looking for a car that can take on any terrain and provide plenty of power and torque, then the Ford Ranger is definitely worth considering!