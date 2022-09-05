Cootamundra Herald

Andrew 'walks for a challenge'

Andrew Martin is stopping in at Cootamundra as part of his walk from Melbourne to Sydney for the children's charity Challenge, Photo supplied.

Andrew Martin, a life-long supporter of the children's charity Challenge, is walking from Melbourne to Sydney to raise funds for Challenge, coinciding with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

