Andrew 'walks for a challenge'

Andrew Martin, a life-long supporter of the children's charity Challenge, is walking from Melbourne to Sydney to raise funds for Challenge, coinciding with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
On Monday, August 29, Andrew started his 900km walk to raise awareness and funds for Challenge - a non-profit organisation supporting children and families living with cancer.
Advertisement
Yesterday, he celebrates one week on the road, already walking 458km, arriving at Harefield yesterday and into Cootamundra on today.
Through Andrew's work with the children's charity, he has witnessed the highs and lows of a family with a child with cancer, but he wants to embrace their strength and Walk for Challenge.
"Over many years, I've watched families grapple with the impact of a cancer diagnosis, but Challenge has always been there to support families to hold a parent's hand in the hospital or distract them with a kids camp, so they can remain united, engaged, and distracted from the trying moments of a cancer journey," Andrew said.
If you want to get behind Andrew's Walk for Challenge, show your support by heading to his page: https://fundraise.challenge.org.au/fundraisers/andrewmartin/a-challenge-
Challenge is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of children and families living with cancer. They offer a support network for families that aims to alleviate the stress that having a child with cancer demands and imposes on a family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.