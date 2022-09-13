The vast majority of juveniles convicted of committing a crime will be caught reoffending within a decade.
Four out of five young people (81 per cent) convicted of a crime will reoffend within the next 10 years, with many (58 per cent) likely to reoffend within two years.
The rate for adults is much much lower, with 54 per cent reoffending within the decade. Of those, 31 per cent will commit another crime within two years.
Those conclusions from data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research released this week shows that, irrespective of age, reoffending for any offence was highest among people whose first offence was break and enter.
The report - Long-term re-offending rates of adults and young people in NSW - assessed people convicted of a crime in 2010 and they subsequent reoffending until 2020.
"Those convicted of a break and enter offence in 2010 had the highest reoffending rates - 91 per cent of young people and 83 per cent of adults," the report stated.
Reoffending for the same offence as their original crime, was highest for young people convicted of assault, theft and property damage.
In adults, it's those convicted of theft, breach of violence order, break and enter, and illicit drug offences.
Reoffending was lowest among those convicted of fraud and sexual offences.
"Re-offenders tend to be generalists, with reconviction occurring for a variety of offences which were often different to the offence of their reference conviction," the report said.
In addition to young people, males (83 per cent) and Aboriginal offenders (71 per cent) were among the most common to be re-convicted.
BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald age crime curve "really rockets up when kids are about 14 and then it peaks at 15, 16, 17 and then it starts to decline as people get into adulthood
"By the time people are about 20 they're generally over that peak of their high volume offending time.
While many people 'grow' out of offending, there is a proportion of people who will continue to reoffend.
"An initial contact with the criminal justice system is a pretty good indicator that you will come back for any age
Mostly where talking about intermittent crime, rather than a criminal career
"Assaults, threats and lower level violence, those make up a big proportion of the court's workload
"Crime is really a male game, about 80 per cent of offenders are men, the people who turn up in court.
"Men are more likely to engage in these risky behaviours and probably more prone to aggression and probably greater interest in risk taking than women.
"Once women to offend, they are less likely to reoffend
57 per cent of men will reoffend in 10 years, and 46 per cent of women will reoffend.
Aboriginal people have significant overrepresentation in the criminal justice system
About 26 per cent of people in NSW jails are Aboriginal
"It's a huge problem and you
86 per cent of Aboriginal people will be reconvicted within 10 years
systemic disadvantages that they have, lower socioeconomic status, lower educational outcomes, drug and alcohol addiction
"All of those things are more common among Aboriginal people unfortunately and those are the things that really drive people into crime.
There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
