Cootamundra Antique Motor Club host 29th Father's Day Swap Meet

Members of the community and region travelled down to the Cootamundra Showground last Sunday for the Antique Motor Club's 29th Fathers Day Swap Meet.
Among the items up for sale were parts for cars, motorbikes, tractors, stationary motors, collectibles, crafts, plants, produce, tools, jewellery and so much more.
Along with this there was a Classic and Historic cars and bikes display.
