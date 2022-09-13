Cootamundra Herald

Asphalt Footpath replacement works to start for Bourke Street

September 13 2022 - 12:00am
The pedestrian crossing on the Bourke and Cooper Street intersection, Cootamundra will undergo asphalt footpath replacement works on Wednesday, September 14 (weather permitting). Image supplied.

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will commence pedestrian crossing replacement work on Bourke Street in Cootamundra on Wednesday, 14th September 2022 (weather permitting).

