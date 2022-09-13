Asphalt Footpath replacement works to start for Bourke Street

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will commence pedestrian crossing replacement work on Bourke Street in Cootamundra on Wednesday, 14th September 2022 (weather permitting).
While these works are underway, a traffic detour will be in place around the pedestrian crossing at the Cooper Street and Bourke Street Intersection. The duration of works will be approximately 1 day, between 9am and 3pm. (weather permitting).
Car parking will not be available on Cooper Street, in this area, while the works are occurring.
Vehicles will be required to detour via Thompson Street or any other preferred route. Pedestrians will be required use footpaths on the northern side of Bourke Street, or any other preferred paths for the duration of works.
Council apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates co-operation in following all restrictions and guidance in place during construction.
These works have been funded through the Federal Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and were prioritized due to the current footpath condition and usage.
