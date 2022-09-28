Cootamundra Herald

Olympic Highway near Cootamunda reopened after single-vehicle crash

Updated September 28 2022 - 10:14am, first published 2:00am
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the single vehicle crash. Picture by El Dunn

A man remains in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near Cootamundra on Tuesday.

