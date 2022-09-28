A man remains in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near Cootamundra on Tuesday.
Police, firefighters, paramedics and traffic controllers responded to the southbound crash scene at 4.50pm, closing the highway in both directions and setting up diversions.
The highway was cleared and reopened after 1am on Wednesday morning.
The 21-year-old driver and only vehicle occupant was left trapped after leaving the roadway and crashing a Toyota Hilux into a tree just before 5pm.
After being freed by emergency services, the driver was airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
The incident took place seven kilometres south of Cootamundra near the intersection with Dirnaseer Road.
Riverina Police District officers established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Inquiries continue and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
