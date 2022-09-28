Cootamundra Herald

Time to have your say on Inland Rail plans

Updated September 28 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:17am
The route for the NSW section of the Inland Rail project.

Riverina MP Michael McCormack is urging those who wish to have input into the Inland Rail to make a submission as soon as possible.

