Time to have your say on Inland Rail plans

Riverina MP Michael McCormack is urging those who wish to have input into the Inland Rail to make a submission as soon as possible.
"The Inland Rail is nation-building infrastructure, but it has to be done properly so it has the least negative impact on local communities whilst delivering the many benefits that come with such significant infrastructure investment," Mr McCormack said.
"It is important people do not miss the opportunity to have their say on the section of the project which is relevant to them.
"Both the Albury-to-Illabo section and the Illabo-to-Stockinbingal section are on public exhibition for community members to view and give feedback.
"If you have any questions about the Inland Rail in your area, please reach out to the organisation through its hotline: 1800 732 761."
The submissions will be considered by the New South Wales Government's Department of Planning and Environment.
The Albury-to-Illabo Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) public exhibition period ends today, 28 September 2022.
To make a submission on the Albury-to-Illabo EIS , go to https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/inland-rail-albury-illabo and click on the "Make a submission" link.
The EIS for the Illabo-to-Stockinbingal section of the Inland Rail is also on public exhibition, with the submission period closing on Wednesday 26 October 2022.
The ARTC's Inland Rail website explains that this 39km section of Inland Rail creates a new direct route from east of Illabo tracking north to Stockinbingal.
The route will bypass the townships of Cootamundra and Bethungra and the winding, steep section of track known as the Bethungra Spiral on the Main South line-opening up a more efficient way to transport freight through the area.
A two-kilometre wide study area has been identified and approved by the Australian Government.
To make a submission on the Illabo-to-Stockinbingal EIS , go to https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/inland-rail-illabo-stockinbingal and click on the "Make a submission" link.
