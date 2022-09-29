The Riverina's federal member has placed his support behind the government and Coalition working together to create a federal ICAC but said public hearings were not always appropriate.
Local Nationals MP Michael McCormack said the two sides of parliament had no choice but to work together.
"We have and we will and we must," Mr McCormack said.
"I've always supported an anti-corruption body."
The response comes after Labor tabled their legislation for a federal ICAC to parliament Wednesday morning.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus introduced the $262 million legislation, which he said would meet Labor's election promise to "tackle corruption and restore trust and integrity to federal politics".
The independent commission will also have retrospective investigative powers.
While in support of a bipartisan ICAC being legislated, Mr McCormack held some reservations about how the commission should operate.
"There needs to be a push for some safeguards around the legislation that has been tabled," he said.
"At the end of the day, people who have been engaging in corrupt behaviour need the full force of the law to come against them.
"But there are some things which do need to have parameters put around them."
Some of those parameters include holding certain ICAC hearings in private rather than in the public eye.
"We don't want to see innocent innocent people having their integrity or their reputation tarnished or trashed," Mr McCormack said.
"We don't want to see a witch hunt."
That sentiment was shared by opposition leader Peter Dutton on Wednesday, who indicated the Coalition had and would work together with the Albanese government but did not want to see innocent people "trashed".
The attorney-general stated the commission would be able to hold public hearings but its default position would be to keep them private.
It's this key detail of Labor's legislation which has frustrated the crossbench, including independent member for the division of Indi, just south of NSW border, Helen Haines.
"Under the government's bill, public hearings will only be held in 'exceptional circumstances' and when in the public interest to do so," Dr Haines said.
"It is not clear why the 'exceptional circumstances' test has been included and I am concerned it creates an unnecessary extra hurdle when private hearings are already the default.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
