Cootamundra Herald

Nationals MP Michael McCormack supports federal ICAC but with certain provisions

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
September 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael McCormack says the government and Coalition "must" work together to create a federal ICAC. Picture by Monty Jacka

The Riverina's federal member has placed his support behind the government and Coalition working together to create a federal ICAC but said public hearings were not always appropriate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.