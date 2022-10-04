Cootamundra Herald

Natural disaster funding available for those in Cootamundra-Gundagai LGA

By Newsroom
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Primary producers and small businesses eligible for natural disaster funding

Cootamundra-Gundagai is one of 72 local government areas that has been declared a natural disaster area, making it eligible for funding after severe weather and flooding in the last two months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cootamundra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.