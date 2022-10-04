Primary producers and small businesses eligible for natural disaster funding

Cootamundra-Gundagai is one of 72 local government areas that has been declared a natural disaster area, making it eligible for funding after severe weather and flooding in the last two months.
With a natural disaster declaration for their area, affected communities and individuals can access a range of special assistance measures.
In the Cootamundra-Gundagai LGA, primary producers can apply for concessional loans up to $130,000 and transport subsidies up to $15,000, as well as a donated fodder transport subsidy.
Small businesses can apply for concessional loans up to $130,000, while not-for-profit and community organisations can apply for concessional loans up to $25,000.
Sporting clubs can also apply for concessional loans up to $10,000.
The NSW Government is also contributing $15 million to repair crucial Crown land features, which have been damaged during the floods.
"The February and March flooding events were disastrous for many communities," Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said.
"The record rain caused landslides, erosion, roads to collapse and significant damage from overflowing rivers and creeks.
"This $15 million will be used to help clean-up, repair and restore smaller community assets on Crown Land, such as parks, playgrounds, reserves, visitor and cultural sites and Crown roads, bridges, drains and other structures."
