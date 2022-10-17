Steph Cooke congratulates Cootamundra Show

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said she was delighted to attend the Cootamundra Show and officially open and inspect the completed fit-out on the multi-purpose livestock and equestrian facility.
"I also had the privilege to officially open the newly completed rooms at the showground, built by the local Absolon family and named after them. These rooms are equipped with a kitchen and meeting area and will be of ongoing benefit to everyone who uses the grounds," Ms Cooke said.
The livestock and equestrian facility upgrades include animal loading ramps, safety gates, rails, livestock tie-up panels, wash bay along with electrical fit-out, bringing to the community an undercover livestock facility that they have not had in the past.
Cootamundra APH&I Association Inc has also been supported by the NSW Government, receiving $30,000 in funding under the Country Shows Support Package to deliver this year's 2022 show.
Heather Bush of Cootamundra APH&I said the show society was delighted to have the support of the NSW Government for this year's Cootamundra Show.
"The Country Shows Support Package has helped us with running costs and upgrades and allowed local organisations to have free stalls at this year's show," Ms Bush said.
"All of these improvements will enhance the experience of all showground users and is a welcomed injection to the local economy." Ms Cooke said.
