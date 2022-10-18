Cootamundra Herald
Cootamundra Masters win best and fairest

October 18 2022
Cootamundra didn't win a game all weekend, but their positive attitudes and sportsmanship won them best and fairest, voted by the other teams. Picture by Les Smith

Cootamundra has taken out the best and fairest award at the Netball NSW Masters State Titles on Sunday, after two days of competition.

