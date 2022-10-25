Cootamundra Herald

Council's initiative for rider safety

Updated October 25 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:33pm
A suggestion from a local resident for Council to highlight horse rider road safety, has led to an intensive social media campaign initiated by Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council.

A letter from a horse-riding enthusiast to Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council's (CGRC)'s Road Safety Officer, Kylie Grybaitis asking if Council could put the message out to local motorists about the dangers horse riders encounter on local roads prompted a social media road safety campaign.

